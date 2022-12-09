W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder.

Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped.

“This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial given the facts of the number of available jurors,” said Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.

Trial eventually got underway weeks later and led to a conviction, but the struggle to find jurors is not isolated to just one case.

Officials say it’s a statewide problem.

And it has the attention of state lawmakers, who hope more money and other changes will convince more citizens to participate.

“Our law provides for a minimum of $15 per day for jury service, and many of us just feel that’s not fair or realistic anymore,” said Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan.

The draft proposal would increase juror pay to $80 per day, limit reasons for an excuse, pay for post-trial counseling in extraordinarily graphic, gruesome or emotional cases and provide a tax credit to companies that pay employees during jury service.

Senator Trump, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a former prosecutor, said the tax credit seeks to limit tension at one’s workplace.

“Some cases take a day or two, but some take a terribly long time and our legislation recognizes, or seeks to, that there are impositions not only the person serving on the jury, but others who are affected by that,” he said.

Anthony Majestro represents the West Virginia Association For Justice. He said the attorneys group supports greater incentives for jury duty, but opposes the idea of tax credits.

“This credit would be on top of that deduction the employers are already receiving,” he said.

The Association For Justice’s solution involves tossing the tax credit and increasing juror pay to $120 per day -- $40 higher than what’s proposed.

“It would reduce the hardship of serving on a jury so that we can have a better cross section of jurors and more jurors in our jury pools in both civil and criminal cases,” Majestro said.

The association believes that would give greater benefit to those who are retired or unemployed.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee for Judiciary will consider changes to the proposal at interim meeting in January. Legislation could be officially introduced days later upon start of the 60-day, regular session.

