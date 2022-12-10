Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire extensively damaged a motel Friday night in the Scarbro area and took crews from several departments to bring it under control, Fayette County 911 dispatchers said.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at the Midway Motel along Okey L. Patteson Road.

Along with several fire departments in Fayette County, mutual aid from Kanawha and Raleigh counties responded, according to dispatchers.

As of 9 p.m., units were still at the scene, but the fire was under control.

The cause is unknown now.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.