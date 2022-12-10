First Warning Forecast | Dullness lingers this weekend

Forecast on December 10, 2022
By Andy Chilian
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dreary week with occasional showers and limited sunshine, the trend continues this weekend, though rain will be less disruptive, and the sun will peek out just a bit more. Even more sunshine can be expected for the start of the work week, but then rain returns for the middle and end of the week, followed by a blast of much colder air into the upcoming weekend.

Saturday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and areas of fog/mist and drizzle. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s across Ohio and mid to upper 40s across Kentucky and West Virginia.

Peeks of sun may be seen at times Saturday, but clouds dominate much of the day as high temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Expect another round of patchy mist/drizzle Saturday evening and overnight. Low temperatures drop to the mid 40s.

After lingering mist/drizzle to start the day Sunday, the afternoon turns drier with breaks in the clouds. High temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Monday finally stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Showers return Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Friday turns noticeably colder as temperatures stay in the 30s all day. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible under a cloudy sky.

