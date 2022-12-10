First Warning Forecast | Weather to slowly improve in near-term

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many locations saw the sun for the first time in days on Saturday, but clouds still remained dominant as another system was approaching. This will bring the opportunity for mist/drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then, drier weather finally returns Sunday afternoon and sticks around for a couple of days. Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with a slow-moving storm system that ushers in much colder air and the potential for the first snowflakes in quite some time over the weekend.

After a dry afternoon, expect another round of patchy mist/drizzle late Saturday evening and overnight under a cloudy sky. Low temperatures drop to the mid 40s.

After lingering mist/drizzle to start the day Sunday, the afternoon turns drier with breaks in the clouds. High temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Monday finally stays dry all day under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Showers return Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Friday and Saturday turn noticeably colder as temperatures stay in the 30s both days. A mix of rain and snow showers is possible under a cloudy sky.

