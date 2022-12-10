‘It’s legal to shoot one’: Arkansas hunters can hunt black bears as season begins

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say hunters will each be able to legally hunt and harvest a black bear in extended regions of the state starting this week.

According to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the state is broken down into different zones, including the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas.

Arkansas officials say they are excited about this announcement while sharing a few key points for hunters.

The black bear season for certain zones is from Dec. 10-16 but the government organization said the window may close earlier if the quota is reached.

“We’ve set the quota at 25 bears for Zone 4 and five bears for Zone 3,” Myron Means, with the AGFC, said.

South Arkansas bear season opens in December, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)

Hunters can use modern guns, muzzleloaders, or archery equipment, and the statewide limit is one bear per season, officials said.

According to AGFC, hunters need to call the wildlife hotline 800-440-1477 before they start their hunt to check the harvest number and make sure the quota hasn’t been reached.

“I’ll be updating that hotline every day. The season will end in the respective zone if the quota is reached or Dec. 16, whichever comes first,” Means said.

Hunters successful in killing a bear must immediately check their bear through the AGFC’s mobile app, and website or call 877-731-5627 to report their harvest. More information on what’s needed to be is also available online.

According to Means, hunters should avoid shooting any female bears with cubs.

“It’s legal to shoot one, but those cubs are the future of the population and they will den with their mother for an additional year,” Means said. “If you can tell that it’s a female, honestly it would be best to let her pass.”

Means also cautions that there are some research bears in south Arkansas that he’d prefer hunters pass on shooting. As part of the new season, biologists and staff have outfitted a few female bears with special satellite-tracking collars to give detailed information about their movements throughout the year, including hunting season. So far 13 of the dedicated 15 collars have been placed.

“Again, it’s legal to harvest a collared bear, but we really would prefer people give them a pass,” Means said. “These bears are giving us some very valuable information about the population and hunting season, and this is new territory that we really want to get some good data to help continue these hunts and keep our bear population healthy.”

