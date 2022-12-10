Nitro Showcats Christmas Gala

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Nitro Showcats have built a reputation as one of the region’s top show choirs in recent years.

Under the direction of the accomplished Amy Smith and instrumental and show band director Jonathan Thorne, Nitro not only won a state class title but finished a close to an overall state championship at the West Virginia state show choir festival last March in Morgantown.

Plaudits aside, Amy Smith’s band of traveling troubadours are back at it again this school year. Last Sunday, the Showcats invited the public in for a Christmas concert called Sweets and Sounds of the Season. Tony C. was on hand for the fun and fanfare.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.