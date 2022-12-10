ONE YEAR LATER: Town of Mayfield reflects on tornado anniversary

Mayfield was one community devastated by the tornado.
Mayfield was one community devastated by the tornado.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10 marks a somber day for many communities across central and western Kentucky.

It’s been a year since violent and deadly tornadoes left miles of destruction across towns like Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Bowling Green.

In total, 81 Kentuckians were killed by the storms.

One tornado, rated an EF-4 at its peak, moved across 10 counties, including Graves County, where 24 people were killed.

Three hit Warren County, and four were reported in Boyle County. The outbreak reported a total of 19 tornadoes impacting 16 Kentucky counties.

One of the hardest hit communities was Mayfield. The historic downtown district was flattened, and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

In the middle of downtown, there is a sign that simply reads, “hope.” It’s been the motto for this western Kentucky town for the last year.

“It hurts all of us to see, but we’re trying to be strong and keep carrying on,” said Melody Price. “That’s all we can do, hold onto the good things, and the memories and look forward to the better things.”

Price joined her neighbors and community Saturday to remember the day that changed them. The day started with a memorial walk that spanned two miles from the site of the now demolished candle factory to downtown.

Volunteers and first responders who came from around the country after the tornado returned for the anniversary. Mayor Kathy O’Nan reunited with firefighters from Ohio who restored some Christmas spirit after the storm.

“They stayed with us that whole week, attached themselves to our police station,” said O’Nan. “Their last act for us that week was to find all the parts...except for two...of our city Christmas tree. They put that tree together, they bought lights, they decorated for us, and that to me is just the heart of Ohio coming to Kentucky.

While it’s a day that reminds them of a tragedy, O’Nan hopes it is also a day that continues to bring her neighbors hope for the future. Mayfield may look like a shell of what it did before the tornado, but the spirit is still alive, and will return to its glory again.

“The tree is back up, thanks to them, and it’s standing there just like us,” said O’Nan. “She doesn’t look as good as she did on the ninth of December last year, but she’s still here. And that’s what Mayfield is.”

