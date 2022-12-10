Wayne elementary welcomes therapy dog with ‘pup rally’

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wayne Elementary School welcomed a furry addition -- a certified therapy dog named Winnie!

Winnie’s role is to bring smiles and comfort to students, while teaching skills along the way.

“Sometimes people get nervous when they read, so having a dog in the room will calm their nerves, calm their anxiety. Studies have shown it helps with memory. So, there’s a lot of good education besides emotional support that Winnie will provide for all of us,” Diane Criswell said.

Criswell is the counselor at Wayne Elementary.

She says Winnie will greet students each morning as they walk into school, and then visit classrooms throughout the day.

This is all made possible through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s and first lady Cathy Justice’s “Friends With Paws” program.

“We come to the schools, because they bring such a unity with the dogs and students that children feel free to talk with the dog. They can tell them things they wouldn’t tell adults. So, this program has been very successful,” Cathy Justice said.

During a “pup rally,” students welcomed Winnie with homemade signs -- excited to start creating a friendship.

