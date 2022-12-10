Weekend weather to alert for gloomy Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -As we reach mid-December this weekend the weather is looking anything but winter-like. Sure, some freezing rain can slicken roads near Snowshoe and Canaan Valley where temperatures dip to freezing. But for most of us the weather will be quite cooperative this weekend. That means good travel with dry roads. Where it does rain tonight and again Sunday pre-dawn, roads will be wet not icy!

Tonight’s clouds will muster a shower in spots as lows dip into the 40s. Saturday will follow suit with the prior 5 days with skies remaining overcast for 5K runs and Christmas parades. Highs will be temperate in the 50s.

Sunday pre-dawn a ground dampening shower will pass thru before the sun breaks thru the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will get close to 69 then!

Next week sees partial sunshine on both Monday and Tuesday though with a north wind the air will be child. Highs will make the 40s, but 50s by later in the week.

Wednesday and Thursday will see a fair amount of rain (.5″-.75″) before cold air arrives for the weekend laced with snow showers.

As for travel conditions no snow or ice this weekend locally just a ground dampening rain shower or two is expected.

