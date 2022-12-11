First Warning Forecast | Couple dry days before rain returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sun tried its best to make an appearance on Sunday amid a constant stream of low clouds coming from the northwest. For some areas, it was successful, but for others, it was not. Cloud cover continues to be stubborn on Monday, but Tuesday should finally be brighter. However, that will last all of one day. Cloudy and damp conditions return to the forecast starting on Wednesday. Showers continue into Thursday before a colder and more scattered precipitation pattern takes over into the upcoming weekend. This puts the opportunity for snow in the picture, although the best chance at an accumulation is up in the mountains. Still, that would be good news for opening weekend at most ski resorts.

Sunday evening stays mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to near 40 degrees by midnight. Patchy drizzle being seen across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia will taper as well.

Expect a continued mostly cloudy sky Sunday night with low temperatures dropping to the mid 30s.

Sun and clouds battle it out on Monday, but a “mostly cloudy” day is most likely. Fortunately, no precipitation is expected. High temperatures only reach the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Showers return Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temperatures near 50 degrees.

Friday sees a mostly cloudy sky with scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures stay near 40 degrees.

Expect more clouds on Saturday with scattered snow showers. Temperatures remain stuck in the 30s all day.

Despite more sunshine, Sunday’s high temperatures do not rise above the upper 30s.

