One dead after house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home.

Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them two people were living in the home.

Captain Alford said firefighters found a person while searching the home.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died.

Their identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

