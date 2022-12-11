One dead after shooting
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -One person has died after a shooting.
Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting just before 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened along State Route 7 South in Clay Township.
The male victim died at a nearby hospital.
“Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation, " states Sheriff Champlin.
Champlin said there is no threat to the community at the time.
This is a developing story.
Keep checking the WSAZ app.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.