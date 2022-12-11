One dead after shooting

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -One person has died after a shooting.

Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting just before 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened along State Route 7 South in Clay Township.

The male victim died at a nearby hospital.

“Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation, " states Sheriff Champlin.

Champlin said there is no threat to the community at the time.

This is a developing story.

