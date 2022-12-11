One dead after shooting

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Pixabay)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -One person has died after a shooting.

Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting just before 3 o’clock on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened along State Route 7 South in Clay Township.

The male victim died at a nearby hospital.

“Investigative staff from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an ongoing investigation, " states Sheriff Champlin.

Champlin said there is no threat to the community at the time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond
Missing man's body found in pond
Missing man’s body found in pond
Barr was charged with felony offenses – breaking and entering, grand larceny, and...
$10k worth of tools, truck stolen; man arrested
It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between...
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting

Latest News

Apartment fire
One dead after house fire
Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims
Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Dec 10
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Dec 10
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 10
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Dec 10