Boiler’s up to #1

Purdue has climbed to No. 1 in men’s basketball AP Top 25 for the second straight season. The Boilermakers moved up three spots in this week’s poll. Virginia moved up to No. 2, with Connecticut, Alabama and Houston rounding out the top five. The Crimson Tide have their second top-five ranking in three seasons after becoming the second team to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season. Alabama knocked off Houston last week after beating North Carolina earlier in the season.

Here’s the complete list of ranked teams for week six.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Purdue (27) 10-0 1508 4

2. Virginia (19) 8-0 1476 3

3. UConn (15) 11-0 1466 5

4. Alabama 8-1 1326 8

5. Houston 9-1 1224 1

6. Tennessee (1) 9-1 1189 7

7. Texas 7-1 1173 2

8. Kansas 9-1 1165 6

9. Arizona 8-1 1096 10

10. Arkansas 9-1 1029 9

11. Baylor 7-2 881 12

12. Duke 10-2 840 15

13. Kentucky 7-2 688 16

14. Indiana 8-2 622 14

15. Gonzaga 7-3 621 18

16. UCLA 8-2 606 19

17. Mississippi St. 9-0 501 23

18. Illinois 7-3 487 17

19. Auburn 8-1 453 11

20. Maryland 8-2 414 13

21. TCU 8-1 270 24

22. Wisconsin 8-2 255 -

23. Ohio St. 7-2 209 25

24. Virginia Tech 10-1 109 -

25. Miami 10-1 100 -

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Arizona St 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, Utah 12, New Mexico 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, Kansas St 2.

