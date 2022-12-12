Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.

Further information has not been released at this time.

