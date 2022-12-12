Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

(WITN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Coon
Shooting victim identified
One dead after morning fire
Name released in deadly house fire
School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
The fire was reported just before 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Structure fire shuts down road
Fire extensively damages motel; several fire departments respond
Fire extensively damages motel; several departments respond

Latest News

New I-64 traffic pattern goes into effect Tuesday
Nearly 20,000 affected by phone/internet outage
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting police officer
Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting police officer
Lawn & Landscape Expert Brown Landscape Management 12/09/2022
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management