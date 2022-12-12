Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting police officer

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man accused of shooting a police officer in early May in Flatwoods was sentenced Monday to life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Lexington said.

Jonathan Smithers, who’s in his early 40s, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and accepted a life sentence.

Flatwoods Police Officer Tommy Robinson was shot in the incident in the 100 block of East Street while responding to a 911 call about a suspicious person.

Investigators say Smithers had pleaded guilty to a binding plea agreement, meaning he couldn’t change his mind.

