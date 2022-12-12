Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said.

He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services.

Lewis County is among counties affected by the outage.

According to the Windstream spokesman, the outage started Monday morning when a vehicle knocked over a utility pole on the east side of Lexington, damaging communication fiber.

He said construction crews replaced the pole and are finalizing the fiber repair. He said they hope to have service restored shortly.

