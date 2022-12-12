New I-64 traffic pattern goes into effect Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new traffic pattern goes into effect at the westbound Nitro exit of Interstate 64 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Beginning the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the right two westbound lanes of I-64 will be closed between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 in the area of the Nitro exit.

Beginning Tuesday morning, only two lanes will be open at the Nitro exit. Traffic exiting onto the Nitro exit (Exit 45) will access the exit ramp from the westbound slow lane. The existing exit lane is being closed for construction of a new Nitro exit ramp and bridge.

Speed limit in the work zone will be 55 mph. I-64 will remain two lanes in the area of the Nitro exit through completion of the construction project in 2024.

The work is is part of an approximately $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.

The project includes construction of the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge, which opened to traffic in late October, and the demolition of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge and construction of a new bridge on a portion of the existing bridge pilings.

Once all work is completed, the new bridge will carry westbound traffic and the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry eastbound traffic. Both bridges will be four lanes wide, to allow motorists to travel between the Nitro and St. Albans exits without having to enter continuous traffic lanes.

