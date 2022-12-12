Queen of Clean | Hairbrushes and combs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

CLEANING BRUSHES AND COMBS:

Use the end of a rat tail comb (or pick) and start loosening the hair from the bottom of the brush, working your way up to the top.

Really get under everything by starting right against the pad of the brush to dig out all the hair and debris.

You can use the comb teeth to lift out any extra hair if necessary.

Once you’ve loosened hair, take the scissors and snip down the center.

This is going to make pulling the hair out a lot easier.

Grab the clumps of hair and start pulling them out (a wide tooth comb helps).

Dispose of the hair in the trash, not down the sink.

For a round brush, do same thing on one half of the brush, then rotate it 180 degrees and repeat the technique on the other side.

WASHING THE BRUSHES:

Create a cleaning solution using enough warm water in the sink, or an appropriate container, to cover the brushes.

Add a good squirt of shampoo and about 6 drops of Tea Tree Oil.

If you don’t have Tea Tree Oil, use a couple of Tablespoons of baking soda.

I like Tea Tree Oil because of the anti-microbial properties.

Swish this together and drop the brushes in. Use a tooth brush or a cuticle brush to rub the brushes.

Soak about 15 – 30 minutes to remove dirt and product residue.

Rinse under warm running water, blot and then allow to dry.

CLEANING AND DISINFECTING COMBS:

Remove all hair from combs using an old tooth brush.

Place combs in the sink, or a container large enough to hold all the combs.

Cover with hot water from the tap.

Add 1 tablespoon of shampoo and 5 drops or so of Tea Tree Oil (or 1 teaspoon baking soda) Allow to sit for about an hour.

Rinse under running water to remove dirt build up and soap.

For More information: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.