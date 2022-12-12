School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man working as a school bus driver and substitute teacher has been arrested in connection with inappropriate messages sent to several students, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint states Patrick Tumblin, of Vanceburg, Ky is no longer an employee at Lewis County High School after he was arrested and charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.

According to the complaint, Tumblin’s employment as a bus driver and substitute teacher was terminated following allegations he sent inappropriate messages via snapchat to two students.

In a mirandized interview, Tumblin admitted to at least one of the alleged statements, but told officers ‘he was joking.’

Screenshots of the inappropriate messages were saved on one student’s phone, according to law enforcement.

In one screenshot, Tumblin’s face is visible, the criminal complaint states.

Tumblin told officers he did not know the ages of the students involved.

The students told officers they have known Tumblin for three to four years, riding the bus Tumblin drove and having him in class as a substitute teacher.

Officials say Tumblin’s phone was seized as evidence and a search warrant was obtained.

Tumblin was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

