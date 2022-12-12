Structure fire shuts down road

The fire was reported just before 3:45 a.m. Monday.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A structure fire has shut down Main Street in both directions in Mount Hope.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers say they got the call just before 3:45 Monday morning.

The fire is between North Michigan Avenue and North Mosley Avenue.

Dispatchers say multiple agencies are on scene and they don’t expect the road to reopen until at least 9 a.m.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The Department of Highways is also on scene.

