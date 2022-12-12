Work week weather patterns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s mid-December and we are still snowless as far as accumulations are concern. Yes a month ago we had a dusting and 2 months ago we had October flurries. Still any hopes on the part of snow lovers for those conditions to be a preview of a hard winter have gone by the wayside. Bottom line until it gets cold and stays cold our first snowfall of the season will have to wait.

In the short term a cold night is ahead with breaking clouds allowing for plenty of starshine. Under clearing skies a frosted chill will settle in with some patchy fog along waterways. Lows tonight will dip back into the 20s.

That frost will melt away in time for the first sunny day in awhile as highs aim for 50-55. Tuesday night clouds will race back in capping the fall in temperature to the 30s. Then Wednesday a 2 day wet pattern will take hold with a good soaking of 1″-1.5″ of rain.

While Thursday will be wet by evening in time for the Charleston Christmas parade a chillier and drier air mass will be arriving in time for Santa’s visit.

Friday through the weekend the air will chill markedly with snow flurries likely leaving behind a dusting though inches of snow will only be measured in the high country.

