City council passes sewer rate increase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council on Monday night passed an ordinance for a sewer rate increase, according to our crew at City Hall.

In its third reading, the ordinance passed by a 9-2 vote.

A stepped fee increase, which eventually will add $27.20 per month to customers’ minimum bill, will allow the city to access critical grant and low-interest loan financing while providing customers with time to adjust to the increased infrastructure costs.

The Huntington Sanitary Board has said infrastructure upgrades are badly needed to make the city’s sewer system functional based on current needs and to bring it into federal compliance.

City officials say the $200 million project will separate the lines at 3rd and 5th avenues to reduce flooding risk.

The existing wastewater treatment plant is currently operating at 98% capacity and hasn’t seen a major capital improvement since the 1980s.

Last month, WSAZ interviewed Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, who said, “It’s the age of the infrastructure. When you ignore it, after 60 years it has to be replaced.”

The stepped fee increase proposed will go as follows:

Phase 1 - $8.18

Phase 2 - $5.30

Phase 3 - $8.02

Phase 4 - $13.58

The wastewater treatment plant will continue to remain open while renovations and upgrades are made.

