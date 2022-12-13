Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca

UPDATE: 12/13/2022 2:10 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed during a house fire Tuesday in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.

Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road.

Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman was pulled from the rubble.

A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed the home and the roof collapsed.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigation.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are searching through rubble Tuesday afternoon after a fire destroyed a home in Putnam County.

A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed a home on Harmons Creek Road.

Shortly after the deputy arrived, officials say the roof of the home collapsed.

Firefighters said they were unsure if the homeowner was home at the time of the fire, so crews quickly began searching the scene.

Flames reduced the home to ash and rubble.

The Fire Marshal has been called to assist in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.