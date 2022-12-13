Emergency crews respond after pedestrian hit in South Charleston

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning in South Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened at Kanawha Turnpike and Pence Street just after noon.

EMS, firefighters and police are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

