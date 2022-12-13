Emergency crews respond after pedestrian hit in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was hit Tuesday morning in South Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers.

The accident happened at Kanawha Turnpike and Pence Street just after noon.

EMS, firefighters and police are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

