Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas.

Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.

The five people who lived there, the grandparents and their three grandkids, all made it out safely, but the home and their two cars were destroyed before firefighters arrived.

The children who lived there are 13, 10 and 6 years old.

The grandma says she’d put presents under the tree the night before.

Ashley Clark is Holley’s daughter and is the mother of one of the kids. She lives next door.

“My stepdad is in his 60s,” Clark said. “Now he’s going to have start all the way back over. It’s absolutely sad.”

A staff member at Milton Elementary says they’ll be shopping for new clothes and hygiene items for the kids. They’re also partnering with Beulah Ann Church to replace their Christmas presents.

Desiree Chapman is the aunt of one of the children and lives in Tennessee. She’s been working on social media to collect donations.

“To lose everything two weeks before Christmas, I just can’t imagine,” Chapman said.

Clark says it’s moving to see so many people they don’t know helping her family.

“Without these people, they wouldn’t have a Christmas,” she said. “They wouldn’t have something to change into after they shower. People are really amazing.”

The fire marshal is investigating. Holley says it appears the fire started around the carport.

Holley says she works at a hotel in Barboursville, and the owner is allowing them to stay there while they search for a new home.

