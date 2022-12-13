Huntington police host annual kid’s Christmas party

Annual FOP kid's Christmas party
Annual FOP kid's Christmas party(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police officers took time spreading holiday cheer on Tuesday.

The Fraternal Order of Police Gold Star 65 spends the year fundraising with motorcycle rides and other events.

Nearly 200 children from elementary schools in the city of Huntington were treated to pizza, candy, cookies and pictures with Santa Claus.

The annual event is held at Redmen Bingo.

“We’re trying to make a positive impact on those kids. To come off as approachable and have this one on one time with them,” said Cpl. Brandon Adkins, Huntington police officer and event organizer.

Each child received presents and a new blanket.

