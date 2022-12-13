Man found at fatal stabbing scene with knife, blood on his hands arrested

Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.
Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.(Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after officers found him covered in blood standing next to an unresponsive woman.

According to court documents, officers responded to Dessie-Clem Road on Monday, December 12 and found Rodney Dobbins, of Frametown.

When officers approached Dobbins, they saw a large black handled kitchen knife with what appeared to be blood on the blade. Officers say Dobbins also appeared to have blood on his hands.

Next to Dobbins was an unresponsive woman, lying face down, covered in blood.

When officers ordered Dobbins to drop the knife, the criminal complaint states Dobbins raised the knife to cut his neck.

Officers say after several commands, Dobbins dropped the knife and laid down on his stomach.

After he was arrested, Dobbins told officers on scene that he was responsible for the victim’s injuries.

The woman was later identified as Donna Kay Dobbins.

Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
The fire was reported just before 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Structure fire shuts down road
Bobby Coon
Shooting victim identified
New I-64 traffic pattern goes into effect Tuesday
One dead after morning fire
Neighbors concerned after abandoned house fire that turned deadly

Latest News

Ohio court: Insurance doesn’t cover business COVID losses
Tudor's Biscuit World Truck Giveaway
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
Monday Health Minutes Valley Health 12/12/2022
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Benefits Of Pelvic Floor Chair with Leo Health & Wellness
Pelvic floor chair with LEO Health and Wellness