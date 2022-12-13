Missing teen believed to be in danger

By Shannon Litton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teen is missing Tuesday morning and is believed to be in danger.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 5′3 and weighs 100 lbs.

Sheriff’s deputies say she was last seen Monday morning at Harts Pre-K through 8 School in Lincoln County wearing a jacket, jeans, and a pair of boots.

Authorities said overnight Tuesday she was last known to be with Dustin Daugherty.

Deputies believe Dustin Daugherty may be armed and dangerous.
Deputies say Daugherty is potentially armed and dangerous, and could be holding Brooklyn Justice against her will.

Deputies believe he could be traveling to Coshocton, Ohio.

They are believed to be in a silver Nissan Pathfinder with West Virginia Temporary Tag 347-473.

Silver Nissan Pathfinder believed to be used by Dustin Daugherty.
If you have seen that vehicle, or either Justice or Daugherty, you’re urged to call 911.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

