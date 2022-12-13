Noisy toys and hearing damage with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday gift giving season is in full swing, but can noisy toys do more harm than good?

Dr. Rebecca Brashears with Ascent Audiology stopped by First Look at Four with some holiday hearing safety tips.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.