Pelvic floor chair with LEO Health and Wellness

Benefits Of Pelvic Floor Chair with Leo Health & Wellness
By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bladder control can impact a lot of people as they age.

Dr. Jodelle Yount with Leo Health and Wellness stopped by First Look at Four to talk solutions.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
The fire was reported just before 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Structure fire shuts down road
Bobby Coon
Shooting victim identified
New I-64 traffic pattern goes into effect Tuesday
One dead after morning fire
Neighbors concerned after abandoned house fire that turned deadly

Latest News

Ohio court: Insurance doesn’t cover business COVID losses
Tudor's Biscuit World Truck Giveaway
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
Monday Health Minutes Valley Health 12/12/2022
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Noisy Toys and Hearing Damage with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Noisy toys and hearing damage with Ascent Audiology & Hearing