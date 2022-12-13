US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
School bus driver, substitute teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
Missing teen found overnight
New I-64 traffic pattern goes into effect Tuesday
The fire was reported just before 3:45 a.m. Monday.
Structure fire shuts down road
One dead after morning fire
Neighbors concerned after abandoned house fire that turned deadly

Latest News

File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX founder charged in scheme to defraud crypto investors
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
FOP hosts Christmas party for local kids
FOP hosts Christmas party for local kids
Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt
As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt