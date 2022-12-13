Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash on Route 10 injured three people and killed a woman Monday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The two-vehicle accident happened near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone.

Investigators reported one driver turned south into the wrong lane on WV Route 10.

Deputies say the vehicle traveled northbound in the southbound lanes for roughly ¼ mile until it collided with a vehicle traveling south.

Everyone involved in the accident was taken to the hospital by EMS crews. Entrapment was reported in both vehicles.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes was airlifted to a hospital. The passenger in the vehicle, Deloris Daniels, 71, of Cyclone, West Virginia, died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Two juveniles were traveling in the other vehicle involved. Both remain in the hospital.

This is a developing story.

