Awaiting a late fall soaker

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weather this fall has been abnormally dry on average with just enough rain at timely intervals to keep our forests from wide-spread fire problems. Likewise hunting seasons have remained relatively comfortable for buck hunters though that elusive tracking snow has not materialized. Now while a good healthy storm is about to drop an inch or more of rain, with temperatures rising into the 40s and even 50s the notion of a rain storm is well established.

For the first light of Wednesday skies will begin to cloud over so any early hazy sun will quickly give way to cloud cover. Those clouds will lower and thicken by late morning as rain arrives with temperatures in the 40s. A mere hour or so after the steady rains develop areas of fog will cling to the hills only to settle into valley towns and the construction zones on our interstates by evening.

Thursday’s rain pattern will feature morning showers with a trend toward drying in the afternoon when cooler air will be arriving as the winds pick up. That’s good news for the Charleston Christmas parade which steps off on the boulevard at 7 sharp.

By Friday into the weekend colder air will be moving in and with it will come the inevitable snow flurries of the season as temperatures begin their descent toward sub-freezing values at night. So look for a dusting of snow at some point this weekend though “inches of snow” will be confined to the high country where snow making once it resumes will roll into next week at your favorite resort.

