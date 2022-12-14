The Bethlehem Experience at The Blackhorse Farm

The Bethlehem Experience At The Blackhorse Farm
By Summer Jewell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away, and you can experience the story of the season at The Blackhorse Farm.

Jessica Adkins, owner of The Blackhorse Farm, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it’s all possible.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen found overnight
Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash
Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.
Man found at stabbing scene with knife, covered in wife’s blood
Elderly person victim of carjacking in Charleston
Police: Elderly person carjacked in Charleston
An AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Mila Carf from Ona, West Virginia.
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Ona

Latest News

A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed a home on Harmons...
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
After Schools Snacks With Cabell County Schools Kale & Pickle Chips
After school snacks with Cabell County Schools: Kale chips
Teays Valley Tuesday Sausage Balls
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, December 14th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast