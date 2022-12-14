Interstate 64 West closed after crane reportedly over hill

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.

There are no reports of anyone injured at this time.

Crews from the Barboursville Police and Fire departments and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services are on the scene.

