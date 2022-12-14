Jackets win again

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – The No. 17 West Virginia State University men’s basketball team (9-1, 6-1 MEC) defeated Davis & Elkins (7-4, 3-4 MEC) by a final score of 85-69 on Tuesday night at the Walker Convocation Center. The Yellow Jackets blew the Senators out in the first half, but needed to thwart a second-half comeback by D&E to pick up their ninth win of the season.WVSU remains in second place in the Mountain East Conference standings after the victory and is now ranked 17th in the D2SIDA National Media Poll as well as 20th in the NABC National Coaches Poll following last week’s results.

Sophomore guard Samier Kinsler was State’s leading scorer with 23 points in only 21 minutes played. He shot 5-of-9 from three-point range and came up with three steals. Redshirt junior Anthony Pittman registered his first double-double of the season with 15 points and a team-high 12 boards. He came close to a triple-double with seven assists while adding three blocks to his statline. Fellow junior forward Noah Jordan nearly reached double-double numbers himself with 10 points and seven rebounds.The first half was made up of two huge runs by West Virginia State that left Davis & Elkins in the dust.

