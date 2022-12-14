Longtime Charleston Fire Department member dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 13-year member of the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening at his home, according to a spokeswoman with the city.

Lt. Seth Petersen also served as a paramedic and captain with the Teays Valley Fire Department in Putnam County.

Petersen most recently worked out of Station 1 in Charleston, according to the city spokeswoman.

Mayor Amy Goodwin has ordered all city flags lowered to half-staff in Petersen’s honor.

Service arrangements are incomplete.

Several first responders gathered Tuesday night at the Firefighters Union Hall after taking part in a procession to the Medical Examiner’s office earlier.

“We are terribly saddened by the loss of Lieutenant Petersen. It is clear from his dedication to the City of Charleston and throughout the region, that Lieutenant Petersen was someone who put others first, and above all else, cared about helping people,” Mayor Goodwin said in a news release.

