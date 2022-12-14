Ohio Gov. DeWine announces training requirements that would arm certain school staff members

OHIO (WSAZ) - What’s supposed to be a safe place for students to learn has been the scene of tragedy for schools across the country.

The topic of whether or not to arm teachers has been on the table, with a number of states already providing the opportunity.

In efforts to enhance safety measures, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements that would give school districts the option to arm certain staff members.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok had an interview with Phillip Kuhn, who is the superintendent of Gallia County Local Schools, to see whether arming certain school staff members would be something his district would look into.

“I’m not opposed to taking a hard look at that and seeing if that’s something we could implement. Anything we could do to improve safety for our kids and our staff we would want to look at that pretty hard, but also do it in a safe way if we were to pursue that,” Kuhn said. “”I definitely think it could help out with safety and hopefully our parents would have some peace of mind that the appropriate people would have access to weapons within the district. It’s something we wouldn’t take lightly. If we were to implement this we would take a hard look at the training that would be involved, make sure everybody’s comfortable with that.”

If approved by the individual school district, staff members would have to complete 24 hours of initial training and eight hours of annual recertification training.

Both the initial and recertification training include:

scenario-based training

instruction on mitigation techniques

de-escalation techniques

tactics of responding to critical incidents

neutralization of potential threats and active shooters

tactical live firearm training

Schools can find more information on how to sign up for state training or training offered by an alternate entity by going here.

