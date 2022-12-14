Police: Elderly person carjacked in Charleston

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly person was the victim of a carjacking Tuesday night in Charleston, city police say.

Officers say the incident started at the West Side Stop station.

Police say the incident led to a pursuit through parts of Charleston, including on the interstate.

Other details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

