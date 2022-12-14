Testimony continues in gas station murder trial

Carl Rose murder trial
Carl Rose murder trial(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Dec. 14, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Testimony got underway Wednesday in the trial of a man accused in a murder that happened at a Cabell County gas station.

Carl Rose Jr. is charged with killing James Oldham at the Go-Mart in Milton in 2021.

Investigators said Rose witnessed a domestic situation involving Oldham and his wife. He then intervened, allegedly shooting Oldham in the back.

Oldham’s wife took the witness stand recalling what happened.

“I was in the car. There was a man with a gun pointing it at James. 3, 2, 1,” said Veronica Willis-Oldham, the victim’s wife.

Testimony continues Thursday morning in Judge Greg Howard’s courtroom.

