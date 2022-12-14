Tracking soaking rains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Wednesday stout rain pattern from the River Cities west into Ohio and Kentucky left little more than a ground dampening in the Charleston I-77,I-79 zone. Now it’s time to play catch up for areas that missed out on the rain and that starts tonight with a soaking rain. The rains will wind down by midday Thursday and drying conditions are assured for the Charleston Christmas parade.

Tonight’s rains will fall long enough and heard enough for some nuisance ponding of water around poorly cleaned storm sewers. Temperatures will hover in the 40s to near 50 all night long.

Thursday’s grey skies will produce some leftover morning showers before a bit of brightening occurs by afternoon. Highs near 50 will settle back to 40 for the Charleston parade with Santa in town.

Friday through Sunday colder air will arrive and with it will be a snow flurry pattern amidst partly cloudy skies. While any night time flurry can whiten the ground and create a few slick spots, to find inches of snow one must trek into the WV high country where Winterplace, Canaan and Snowshoe will join Wisp (Md) and even Springs Springs (Pa). in welcoming the cold and snow shower pattern into a weekend of non-stop snow making. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s for us, but subtract 10-15 degrees at ski lodges.

