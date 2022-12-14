Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca

A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed a home on Harmons Creek Road.
A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed a home on Harmons Creek Road.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca.

Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the fire along Harmons Creek Road Tuesday.

A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed the home and the roof collapsed.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

