Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca.

Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the fire along Harmons Creek Road Tuesday.

A Putnam County deputy was first on scene Tuesday as fierce flames consumed the home and the roof collapsed.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.