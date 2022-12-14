W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR

W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR(Gov. Justice Youtube)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interim West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben started his position at the DHHR just days ago.

Coben and advisors Gen. James Hoyer and Dr. Clay Marsh met with representatives with Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Justice held a news conference Wednesday about the changes.

“Why are we taking too long to get people in place?” Justice asked.

Some of those include eliminating bottlenecks to hiring and getting social workers hired to areas that desperately need them.

The changes are important for the most vulnerable, the children and the elderly who rely on the system, having workers can make a difference in West Virginia’s drug crisis.

“There was recently a hiring freeze at DHHR. We have immediately lifted that hiring freeze to improve the workforce,” Coben said. “To address the most vulnerable populations that we serve across the state. Immediate is to beef the workforce up to fill those vacancies to bust through any logistical red tape.”

Justice announced incentives, including a hiring bonus of $2,500 for CPS workers in Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Nicholas, Roane and Wayne counties.

Gov. Justice also signed an executive order to bring retired DHHR workers back while they are still able to draw their retirement.

“We are running a playbook that we learned a lot about during COVID and everything. It works because our retirees have knowledge,” Justice said.

The DHHR is asking that anyone interested in a job, to apply.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shana Carf, accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter, is now facing a number of charges...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED | Child found safe by police; mother arrested
Missing teen found overnight
Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash
Rodney Dobbins is facing first degree murder in connection with the stabbing incident.
Man found at stabbing scene with knife, covered in wife’s blood
Elderly person victim of carjacking in Charleston
More details released in Charleston carjacking involving elderly victim

Latest News

Elderly person victim of carjacking in Charleston
‘It was all very quick, less than a minute’: Carjacking victim recalls Tuesday incident
There were multiple attempts to find him, however all were unsuccessful for a while.
Remains of soldier killed in World War II buried in Charleston
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reportedly over hill
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reportedly over hill
Soaker leaves in time for Charleston parade
First Warning Forecast