W.Va. Gov. Justice announces more changes to DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interim West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben started his position at the DHHR just days ago.

Coben and advisors Gen. James Hoyer and Dr. Clay Marsh met with representatives with Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Justice held a news conference Wednesday about the changes.

“Why are we taking too long to get people in place?” Justice asked.

Some of those include eliminating bottlenecks to hiring and getting social workers hired to areas that desperately need them.

The changes are important for the most vulnerable, the children and the elderly who rely on the system, having workers can make a difference in West Virginia’s drug crisis.

“There was recently a hiring freeze at DHHR. We have immediately lifted that hiring freeze to improve the workforce,” Coben said. “To address the most vulnerable populations that we serve across the state. Immediate is to beef the workforce up to fill those vacancies to bust through any logistical red tape.”

Justice announced incentives, including a hiring bonus of $2,500 for CPS workers in Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Nicholas, Roane and Wayne counties.

Gov. Justice also signed an executive order to bring retired DHHR workers back while they are still able to draw their retirement.

“We are running a playbook that we learned a lot about during COVID and everything. It works because our retirees have knowledge,” Justice said.

The DHHR is asking that anyone interested in a job, to apply.

