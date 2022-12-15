10 years later | Sissonville pipeline explosion

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dec. 11, 2022, marked the 10-year anniversary of the pipeline explosion in Sissonville.

It happened when a corroded pipe that had not been inspected for 25 years exploded, causing an inferno of flames that shot hundreds of feet in the air -- destroying several homes and closing a portion of Interstate 77.

Sue Bonham was in her Sissonville home the day of the explosion.

“Once the kaboom and the explosion actually happened, it became a meteor shower inside my home,” she said. “There were huge rocks coming in.”

At first, she thought might be an earthquake.

However, when she tried to escape, flames surrounded her.

“Once I ran outside, the heat was overpowering,” she said. “And the noise, it felt like I was in running the engine of a C-130 or something like that. It was just that intense and that loud, and it was just horrifying.”

As Bonham hid in her garden trying to evade the flames, Scott Holmes, a Sissonville firefighter, was on his way to the scene.

Still, neither Holmes nor anyone else knew exactly what they were headed into.

“We were getting a lot of different reports,” he said. “So we didn’t really know what we were getting into. We thought, to be honest with you, I thought it was just another day.”

When the magnitude of the explosion was realized, it was all hands on deck.

As Holmes and three other firefighters made their way to Bonham’s home, they didn’t know exactly where she was.

“We had no radio contact with anybody, but something drew us up into that corner, and that’s when we found Ms. Bonham,” Holmes said.

“When they entered to rescue me that day, I looked up at them and that felt like they had halos on their helmets,” Bonham said.

Since then Bonham wrote the book Angels in the Garden, detailing everything that happened that day.

Even after all this time, she still keeps in touch with the firefighters who saved her life.

No one else could go into that explosion site; it was a warzone,” she said. “Until these gentlemen volunteered to go in. They are truly my heroes.”

