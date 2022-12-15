15-year anniversary of Leah Hickman case observed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifteen years have gone by with no arrests in the Leah Hickman case.

The Marshall student went missing Dec. 14, 2007.

The Mason County native was living in an apartment on 8th Avenue in Huntington.

A week after Hickman was reported missing, police found her body in a crawl space under her apartment building. Investigators believe Hickman had been strangled.

Huntington police have said they want to ensure Hickman’s family and the community the investigation remains active. They say the case has been reviewed extensively through the years by various detectives to allow fresh eyes to review the facts and evidence.

Jonathan Pinson is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, where Hickman attended.

“I’m praying that the individual or individuals responsible just can’t stand it any more, and they admit to what they’ve done,” Pinson told WSAZ Wednesday. “If they choose not to, I’m praying for wisdom and direction for the investigators so that justice can be served.”

Leah Hickman’s father Ron Hickman tells WSAZ he visited her gravesite Wednesday. He says he’s still holding onto hope and praying for justice.

