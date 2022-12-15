55th anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse observed

55th anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse observed
55th anniversary of Silver Bridge collapse observed
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday marks the 55th anniversary of the deadliest bridge disaster in modern history -- the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant.

It happened Dec. 15, 1967, killing 46 people during rush hour traffic.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the 2,200-long span collapsed after a stress fracture caused a steel eyebar chain to fail.

The agency said the incident brought about sweeping safety changes, including leading to federal regulations on the inspection of bridges.

“I think about the Silver Bridge every day, even now,” said Tracy Brown, P.E., West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) State Bridge Engineer, in a release. “At the West Virginia Division of Highways, every time we train new bridge inspectors, we talk about the Silver Bridge. It is the reason we do what we do. If you’re related to the bridge industry in some way in your career, it’s not just a career or a job. It’s a mission you’re on to keep this from ever happening again.”

