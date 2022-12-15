Cleanup underway after crane accident on I-64 West

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cleanup is underway after a crane crashed into a guardrail Wednesday evening along I-64 West near the 29th Street exit.

The accident caused a major backup for drivers, and the congestion lingered into the next day -- all as crews kept one lane closed in order to start rebuilding a section of guardrail that had been ripped out.

As trucks full of gravel poured in to help rebuild the shoulder of the road, crews worked on clearing the debris left behind to replace the guardrail.

