Facing Hunger Food Bank sees big crowds at mobile distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the season of gathering, which means more mouths to feed.

Facing Hunger Food Bank says they have been busier than they’ve been in years past while people get ready for the holidays.

“We’re on-average doing about 1500 families a week just with this program alone,” said Billy Edwards with Facing Hunger Food Bank.

The parking lot was full of families waiting to get the help they needed on Thursday morning.

“It’s average during the holidays to expect them to lean on us. It’s super rewarding though, when you’re feeding your neighbors and your community,” said Edwards. “This is one of our smaller ones and you can tell the parking lot’s crazy.”

For some people, the food bank is their only way of feeding their families, especially through the holidays.

“The lady in the front of the line told me she got here at 5:30 this morning. She’s going to sit from 5:30 to 11:00 for the distribution, but we’ve got some locations where people show up the night before,” said Edwards. “It’s a big deal to not have enough food to feed your family. That drives these people to do whatever they need to do to get in line.

To keep the community fed, Facing Hunger Food Bank runs on help from volunteers, and donations.

“The holidays are tough on our donations. The economy’s tough on our donations,” said Edwards. “Every single dollar you give us, puts nine meals on the table. If you can give us three dollars, that’s 27 meals. That’s huge.”

Facing Hunger Food Bank will have several more distributions around Huntington next week leading up to Christmas.

