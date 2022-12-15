‘It was all very quick, less than a minute’: Carjacking victim recalls Tuesday incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wes Tully said he was helping his father, William, move into a new apartment Tuesday night when they wrapped up the night of errands with a visit to the Exxon One Stop on Charleston’s West Side.

“We were buying some groceries, just normal living items to move into the apartment ... That car was packed full of groceries and some gifts and whatnot,” Tully recalled Wednesday.

“We pulled into a gas station to grab a couple of miscellaneous things and I was in for less than a minute literally, my dad he’s just sitting in the passenger seat and I said, ‘Dad, ‘I’ll be right back, I’ll be right in here’ left the keys in because it’s cold, so just let the car run for him.”

When he came back a moment later, Tully said all left in the parking place was a bicycle. His car with his father still inside was gone.

“I wasn’t too worried about the car, at first it I was making sure my dad was good,” Tully said. “He’s just older, he is an elderly gentleman, he’s in his 70s, so he doesn’t move around very well.”

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the suspect, 45-year-old Shannon Rogers, let William out at the intersection of Lee and Clendenin before driving Wes’ car near Piedmont Road and Slack Street, leading police on a chase through Charleston.

Court documents say Rogers was driving recklessly through the streets and getting on I-77 south at brooks street heading towards Greenbrier Street pulling into the 7-Eleven parking lot on Washington Street East before being detained.

Wes said getting his car back was a bright spot but all he could think of was reuniting with his dad.

“When I saw him, he was such a massive relief. When he saw me he was like, OK, we’re good and because that was the first initial thought the whole time, I was making sure everybody was good other than him.”

He said he has a message for the suspect.

“Get your life together, you know, that’s a 75-year-old man he just hijacked in there and that’s all of our personal belongings. Have a little bit more dignity and self-respect.”

