Man dead, woman injured in shooting

By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way.

Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say a man died, and a woman was taken to the hospital.

Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

